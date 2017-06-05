CANCUN, Mexico—Higher operating costs are becoming the “emerging challenge for the airlines,” the IATA’s chief economist Brian Pearce warned at the association’s Annual General Meeting here. The statement comes after a 5% growth in unit costs that airlines around the world suffered from in the first quarter of 2017, also a major driver for the halving of U.S. airline profits in the same period. Unit revenues have stabilized, and several airlines are predicting ...
