IATA’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) is gathering momentum, with 113 airlines either already live or looking to adopt the standard within four years. NDC is a new standard for data exchanges between airlines and travel agents, which upgrades systems to handle industry trends such as unbundled ancillary products. “It’s about modernizing the way airlines distribute their products, particularly in the indirect channel. It’s about closing that gap between the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IATAâ€™s New Distribution Capability Gains Momentum".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.