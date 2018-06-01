Global airline passenger traffic growth remained strong in April, with traffic demand up 6.2% year-over-year (YOY) as capacity rose 5.9%, leading to an 82.3% passenger load factor—the third record-setting monthly load factor in a row, according to IATA’s Air Passenger Market analysis released May 31. The April growth rate was not as high as March’s (9.7%, the fastest pace in a year) largely related to the timing of the Easter holiday in 2017, which affected April 2017 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IATA: Passenger Traffic, Airline Costs Rising".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.