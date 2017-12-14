IATA certified Travelport as a New Distribution Capability (NDC) Level 3 aggregator Dec. 13, linking the UK-based global distribution system (GDS) provider with the airline association’s NDC initiative, to create a data transmission industry standard for communications between airlines and travel ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IATA Creates Data Standard For Airline-Agent Communication".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.