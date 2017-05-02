MIAMI—Global air travel demand is more robust than expected so far in 2017 because of growing business and consumer confidence, according to IATA chief economist Brian Pearce. Speaking at the IATA Wings of Change conference in Miami, Pearce said the passenger traffic demand outlook looks strong for the remainder of the year, though he cautioned that airline profit margins are being squeezed by higher fuel and labor costs. The global economy is “looking fairly positive at the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IATA: Confident Businesses, Travelers Drive Airline Demand".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.