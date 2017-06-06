CANCUN, Mexico—ICAO and IATA officials are moving quickly to spread the message that the announced withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement does not derail the aviation-emissions agreement adopted in 2016 by the ICAO. “We should dispel any concerns that any recent developments on the Paris Agreement will negatively impact our shared planning for effective and globally aligned aviation-emissions mitigation,” ICAO Council President Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu said ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IATA CEO: No Setback For Aviation-Emissions Agreement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.