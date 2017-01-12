Worldwide air freight traffic increased 6.8% year-over year (YOY) in November, moderating from October’s 8.4% YOY growth, which was a 20-month high, according to IATA’s November Air Freight Market analysis. Nonetheless, November’s growth rate more than doubled the average annual monthly growth rate of 2.6% over the past decade. Overall capacity grew 4.4% compared to November 2015; the total market freight load factor was 47.2%, up 1.1 point YOY. The report suggested that ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "IATA: Cargo Growth Continued In November".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.