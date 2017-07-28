PARIS—IAG said it is considering expanding its new long-haul low-cost brand Level. The group also reported an increase in second-quarter profit, despite the €65 million ($76 million) cost of a widespread power outage at British Airways in May. The group, which also owns Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling, reported a 45% increase in operating profit to €805 million before exceptional items, as Easter fell late and the comparison was with a weak quarter the previous year. In the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IAG Sounds Positive Note On Level".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.