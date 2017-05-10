Vueling is expected to act as a feeder for the new long-haul operation.
International Airlines Group (IAG) is considering Paris and Rome as potential bases for its new long-haul LCC Level, which plans to launch flights from Barcelona on June 1. Level will initially operate two Airbus A330s from Barcelona to Los Angeles, followed by Oakland, California, on June 2; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on June 10; and Buenos Aires on June 17. The two initial aircraft, part of a batch of five options previously taken with Airbus, will be laid out in a two-class ...
