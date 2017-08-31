Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Houston Hobby Airport (HOU) have reopened to handle limited domestic flights after being forced to close Aug. 27 because of severe flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. “The plan is to begin a phased return to service, with full service expected by this weekend,” the Houston Airport System, which operates both airports, said in a statement. “Many roads around the city of Houston are still unsafe for travel. Therefore, we ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Houston Airports Slowly Reopening".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.