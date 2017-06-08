Democrats on the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee are pushing their own FAA reauthorization bill that offers an alternative reform approach and counters the proposal from the committee chairman and President Donald Trump to spin off management of air traffic control (ATC) to a private, non-profit organization.

Ranking Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio (Ore.) told reporters June 7 on Capitol Hill that he believes his colleagues’ bill has a better chance of becoming law than the one offered by Trump and committee Chairman Bill Shuster (R-Pa.) as the Oct. 1 deadline for the FAA’s new reauthorization approaches. DeFazio’s reasoning is the Democratic bill has fewer ingrained congressional opponents on top of skeptics of the new administration’s ATC privatization effort (Aviation Daily, June 5).

Congressional appropriators and tax-writing Ways and Means Committee members, for instance, will not lose their power of the purse under the Democratic bill, DeFazio stressed. Also, the bill has the nod of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, admittedly because it mostly wants a reliable and stable funding stream for ATC. Finally, the bill aligns with other efforts to make changes at the aviation agency.

“Democrats recognize there is a need for reform at the FAA,” echoed ranking Aviation subcommittee Democrat Rick Larsen (Wash.). There already is wide bipartisan support for other measures of an FAA reauthorization, including integrating UAVs into the domestic airspace and accelerating and reforming aircraft parts certification. “Are we willing to sacrifice the advances we have made on all of those parts of the FAA reauth bill on the cross of ATC privatization? That is a question the White House needs to consider.”

For starters, the Democratic bill (HR 2800, proffered as the Aviation Funding Stability Act) would make the Airport and Airway Trust Fund mandatory annual spending. “These funds are not subject to appropriation, budget sequestration or any directive of the Office of Management and Budget—the funds are off budget,” aides explained.

HR 2800 also bolsters the existing industry-government Management Advisory Council so the FAA administrator would have to defend decisions that counter the panel’s recommendations. Finally, the bill authorizes the FAA to use the uncommitted trust funds to rebuild and sustain ATC facilities.

DeFazio and Larsen told Aviation Week they do not know of any more House hearings on the FAA after Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao testifies before the House Transportation panel. Shuster said this week he is aiming for a vote on his version of a reauthorization bill—with ATC privatization at its heart—by the end of summer.

For his part, Shuster recognizes he and DeFazio agree that the FAA needs reform and Congress has been an impediment, but he chided the Democratic bill. “This proposal rehashes years and years of ineffective congressional reforms aimed at allowing the FAA to act like a business and modernize the air traffic control system,” Shuster said. “If government is clearly the problem, and if exempting air traffic control service from virtually every government system, process and procedure is the offered solution, why keep it in the government at all?”

Across Capitol Hill the same day, Chao pushed Trump’s proposal in testimony before the Senate Transportation panel. His proposal includes a revised board makeup in an effort to win support. In their opening statements, Chairman John Thune (R-S.D.) offered a neutral response while ranking Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson (Fla.) lambasted the privatization proposal.

After Trump announced the proposal June 5, Thune called for a collaborative approach: “As we move forward in discussing potential reforms, getting a bill to President Trump’s desk will require bipartisan support as well as a consensus among the aviation community on a way forward.”