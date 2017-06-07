Democrats on the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee are pushing their own FAA reauthorization bill that rejects the committee chairman and President Donald Trump’s proposal to spin out air traffic control (ATC) to a private, non-profit organization, and offers an alternative reform ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "House Democrats Counter With Their Own ATC Bill".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.