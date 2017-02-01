BEIJING—HNA Group is negotiating orders for possibly 470 narrowbody aircraft, split between Airbus and Boeing, an industry source familiar with the talks said. Many of the aircraft would go to HNA’s leasing operations, centered on Dublin-based Avolon, the source said. Numbers under negotiation can easily change, but HNA has lately discussed an order for 70 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft for subsidiary Hong Kong Aviation Capital, which now operates under the Avolon brand. For ...