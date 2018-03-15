BEIJING—HNA Group denied it is willing to sell Beijing-based subsidiary Capital Airlines to Air China. Aviation Daily reported March 14 that Air China, the state-owned carrier based in Beijing, was negotiating the possible acquisition of HNA’s Capital Airlines for use as a base airline at Beijing’s new airport to win traffic there. Three separate sources said Air China was in talks with the Beijing city government, which owns just over 17% of Capital Airlines, and HNA, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "HNA Denies Interest In Selling Capital Airlines To Air China".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.