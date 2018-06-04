HNA Group signed a preliminary agreement to acquire 300 aircraft from Comac. Africa World Airlines, an HNA subsidiary based in Ghana, will be used to expand the market for Chinese commercial aircraft in Africa, HNA and Comac said in a joint statement. HNA and Comac said they will also consider cooperating in such fields as aircraft maintenance. The “strategic cooperation framework agreement” covers 200 C919 standard narrowbody airliners and 100 ARJ-21 regional jets. It does not ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "HNA, Comac Sign Preliminary Deal Covering 300 Aircraft ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.