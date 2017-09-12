Aegean Airbus A320-200.
PARIS—Aegean Airlines said an improvement in load factor helped improve its profitability in the second quarter, as international traffic rose 17% at its Athens, Greece, hub. Load factor improved nine points to 81% in the second quarter, resulting in an increase of profitability with a net profit after tax of €15.8 million ($18.9 million), up from a loss of €2.2 million in the same period a year earlier. “We had a very strong start to the summer season,” ...
