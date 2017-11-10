Hawaiian carrier Island Air is ceasing flights as of Nov. 11, after failing to secure investment to continue operating. The airline, which entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Oct. 16, said it faced “multi-directional legal attacks [from lessors] which Island Air could no longer combat without additional financing.” Lessors were seeking “termination of all leases and immediate repossession of all aircraft,” according to Island Air. Hawaiian Airlines said ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Hawaii’s Island Air Terminates Operations".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.