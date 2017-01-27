CANCUN, Mexico—GOL plans to finish installing the Gogo 2Ku inflight connectivity system in its Boeing 737-800s by October 2018, Marco Gallinaro, the airline’s maintenance manager, said. At that time, GOL will have installed the Wi-Fi system in about 100 -800s. The first installation, finished in October, took 12 days. But, “We’re in the middle of a learning curve and now take eight working days,” Gallinaro said: He hopes to cut that to five days in the near ...