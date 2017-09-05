GOL Linhas Aereas has signed a sale-and-leaseback agreement with GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) for five Boeing 737 MAX 8s and two 737-800NGs. The Sao Paulo-based carrier also signed operating leases for five more 737-8s. GOL will start receiving the 186-seat 737-8s in the second half of 2018. “These transactions . . . will increase the number of Boeing 737-8 aircraft planned for 2018 from five to six, without changing our overall fleet plan of 121 aircraft at year-end ...
