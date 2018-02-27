Garuda Boeing 737-800.
Garuda Indonesia slipped to a substantial net loss in 2017 partly because of increased fuel costs, although the carrier said it is making progress on some of its strategic priorities. The carrier reported a net loss of $213.4 million for 2017, a significant drop from a net profit of $9.4 million in 2016. Garuda achieved a narrow profit of $8.5 million in the fourth quarter versus a profit of $53 million in the same period a year earlier. Most of its 2017 losses were recorded in the first ...
