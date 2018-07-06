Garuda Indonesia has averted a strike threat following an agreement with key employee unions. An airline spokesperson told Aviation Daily that the agreement has been inked by management, the pilots’ association and another employee union. As part of the deal, the employee groups have committed to not carry out their previous threats to hold a strike this month. The latest talks were conducted under mediation, and were initiated by the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises, Garuda said. ...
