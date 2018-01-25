WASHINGTON—The FAA and U.S. Defense Department (DOD) have not approved any fixes to address security and operational risks to military aircraft associated with transmitting their positions by automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) Out technology, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has reported. In a report to Congress this month, the GAO said an agreement the agencies are negotiating focuses on equipping military aircraft to comply with the FAA’s January 2020 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "GAO: Pentagon And FAA Lag In Addressing ADS-B Risks".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.