KUALA LUMPUR—Indonesian approval for funding for transport aircraft is a step toward a planned purchase of A400M Atlases, but will not result in an immediate order. Availability of a report on a fatal 2015 crash of an A400M is likely to be required before Indonesia orders the aircraft, which would greatly expand its airlift capacity. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is not immediately supportive of the proposal to buy the aircraft, armed forces commander Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo told the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Funding Approval Step Toward Indonesian A400M Order".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.