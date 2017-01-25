KUALA LUMPUR—Indonesian approval for funding for transport aircraft is a step toward a planned purchase of A400M Atlases, but will not result in an immediate order. Availability of a report on a fatal 2015 crash of an A400M is likely to be required before Indonesia orders the aircraft, which would greatly expand its airlift capacity. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is not immediately supportive of the proposal to buy the aircraft, armed forces commander Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo told the ...