Frontier Airlines and Volaris have entered into a codeshare agreement, signaling further cooperation between two carriers affiliated with private equity firm Indigo Partners. Frontier, which adopted the ultra-LCC model in 2014, is wholly owned by Indigo Partners, which is also a major shareholder in publicly traded Volaris—generally considered to have the lowest unit costs of any North American airline. In recent months, there has been more talk of cooperation among Indigo ...
