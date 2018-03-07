MADRID—DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung and technology supplier Frequentis signed a joint venture (JV) agreement at the World ATM Congress here to offer remote tower systems to customers worldwide. DFS, Germany’s air navigation services provider (ANSP), enters the agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary, DFS Aviation Services. The JV, named Frequentis DFS Aerosense, will begin operating this year from a headquarters in Austria. Frequentis board member Norbert Haslacher and CEO ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Frequentis, Germanyâ€™s DFS Partner On Remote Tower Systems".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.