LYON, France—France’s Bureau d’Enquetes et d’Analyses (BEA) may send a team to Greenland in search of engine parts to help shed light on what caused a Sept. 30 inflight powerplant failure on an Air France Airbus A380. The A380, operating as Flight AF66 and powered by Engine Alliance GP7200s, was en route from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Los Angeles when it diverted to Goose Bay, Labrador, following an uncontained engine failure while over Greenland. ...
