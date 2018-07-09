French aircraft accident agency BEA voiced its differences with Egyptian authorities over the May 2016 crash of an EgyptAir Airbus A320 over the Mediterranean. All 66 people on board the Paris-Cairo flight died in the crash. BEA said the classification of the incident by Egyptian authorities as a crime means that the accident investigation has effectively come to a halt. Egyptian authorities opened an accident investigation into the crash, with the BEA appointing a representative to ...
