PARIS—French airline Aigle Azur has taken delivery of its second Airbus A330, and continues implementing its plan to expand by growing its medium-haul network and launching flights to long-haul destinations. The carrier’s second A330-200 arrived on June 14 and began operating on Jun. 15 on the same routes as the airline’s first A330-200, which has been part of the fleet since April 30, flying between Paris Orly and Bamako, Mali; Porto, Portugal; and Oran, Algeria (as well ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Franceâ€™s Aigle Azur Continues Expanding ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.