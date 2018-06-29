Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced that its former chairman Masaru Onishi will work with the carrier in an external advisory role after his official retirement. The JAL board appointed Onishi as external affairs representative for a one-year term from July 1. He will represent the airline at certain industry forums and events. Onishi’s most recent role with the airline was as a board director.
