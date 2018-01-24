Flybondi recently received its first Boeing 737-800.
DUBLIN—New Argentine ultra-low-cost carrier Flybondi plans to grow its fleet to around 30 aircraft by the end of 2021, even as it prepares for its first commercial flight. Flybondi will start scheduled flights on Jan. 26 with service between Cordoba and Iguacu, Argentina. Cordoba, Argentina’s second-largest city, is Flybondi’s first base, but operations will be heavily focused on Buenos Aires’ El Palomar Airport, which is being redeveloped from military to civil ...
