An overnight fire at a petrochemical manufacturing plant adjacent to Cairo International Airport cased alarm, but no suspension of flights. The blaze, which started with an explosion late on July 12, sent flames billowing into the night sky. Local news reports said two fuel tanks caught fire and exploded. An Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation spokesperson said the explosion had occurred outside the airport, which was confirmed by Aviation Daily sister publication ATW. The site is ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Flights Not Disrupted By Fire Near Cairo Airport".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.