African LCC Fastjet warned it may not be able to survive without equity fundraising, and said it was talking to its major shareholders about such an operation. Shares in the LCC, which operates to destinations in Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe and is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM platform for smaller companies, fell sharply after the statement was released. Fastjet is officially based in the UK. “The company is currently in active ...
