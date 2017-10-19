United Airlines posted a $637 million net profit for the 2017 third quarter on Oct. 18. That was down 34% from 3Q 2016, as the airline weathered an estimated $210 million loss in revenue from the August-September hurricane and faced increased competition from ULCCs. In 2016, United posted a $965 million net profit for the 2016 September quarter. The airline reported a pre-tax margin of 10.4% for the quarter, down 5.3 points year-over-year (YOY), and in its fourth-quarter guidance, forecast ...
