The FAA is proposing a $3.685 million civil penalty against NavWorx of Rowlett, Texas, for allegedly producing and selling automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) units containing a GPS chip that did not meet FAA requirements, and misrepresenting the products to customers. On its website, NavWorx said it has ceased operations. In March 2015, the FAA notified the aviation industry it had tightened System Integrity Level standards for GPS chips used in ADS-B navigation units that ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Seeks $3.7M Fine Against ADS-B Manufacturer".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.