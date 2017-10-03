Few regulatory issues frustrate the aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) world—and the aircraft product manufacturing business in general, for that matter—more than duplicative rules. Recently, the FAA and its EASA counterparts met to further streamline some of their largely similar—but hardly the same—sets of regulations that govern hundreds of operators that do businesses in both the U.S. and Europe. The mid-September meeting covered several topics, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA, EASA Promise A Better Bureaucracy".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.