WASHINGTON–The FAA will use its officially designated unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) test sites to demonstrate a low-altitude UAS Traffic Management (UTM) system for drones, as required by Congress. The agency plans to issue a request for information (RFI) this week to the seven UAS test sites, said Steve Bradford, FAA chief scientist for architecture. Based on responses to the RFI, it will choose some or all of the test sites to conduct a demonstration under the UTM System Pilot ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Considers Test Sites for Drone Traffic Demos".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.