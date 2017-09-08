WASHINGTON—U.S. lawmakers are debating how long after Oct. 1 to extend the current FAA authorization, with some senators and House Democrats seeking six months while a leading House Republican is believed to be pushing for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA In Congress: Extension Mulled, Shuster Bill Hanging".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.