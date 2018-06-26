WASHINGTON—FAA and the European Commission have signed an agreement that will lead to lowering fees the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) charges U.S. manufacturers to endorse design approvals, according to the U.S. agency. The agreement, called Bilateral Oversight Board Decision 8 (BOB8), serves to reduce the processing time and fees EASA charges to approve non-European aircraft type designs. The parties concluded the agreement at the 17th Annual FAA-EASA International Safety ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA: Bilateral Agreement Will Lower Design Approval Fees".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.