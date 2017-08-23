SFO control tower at sunset.
WASHINGTON—The FAA is “strongly” urging airlines to put into place best practices to avoid “incorrect airport surface” approaches and landings following the July 7 taxiway approach by an Air Canada Airbus A320 at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). “This incident is an extreme example of incorrect surface approaches and landings,” the FAA said in a new Safety Alert for Operators (SAFO). The pilots of Air Canada Flight 759 erroneously ...
