Officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the FAA signed a revised version of their Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement-Implementation Procedures for Airworthiness (BASA-IPA) on the sidelines of the recent Singapore Airshow. It provides for the two agencies’ mutual recognition of airworthiness certifications and an expansion—beyond cabin interiors—of the scope of allowed modifications and repairs. The revised agreement follows the December launch ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA And CAAS Expand Bilateral Airworthiness Cooperation".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.