HONG KONG—While the immediate outlook for the airline industry remains promising, influential industry observers say that warning signs are evident. Short-term growth is still likely, at least for the next 12-18 months, Adam Pilarski, senior vice president for Avitas, said at last week’s ISTAT Asia conference here. He echoed other experts in predicting that “we’re coming to the peak of the cycle.” “Long-term problems are mounting, and the bubble is ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Experts See Longer-Term Threats To Airline Profitability".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.