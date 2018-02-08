Korean Air bounced back to a 479 billion won ($440 million) net profit for the fourth quarter of 2017, boosted by major currency exchange-rate gains. The carrier’s profit was a dramatic turnaround from a net loss of 672 billion won in the same period one year earlier. Gains related to exchange-rate movements totaled 608 billion won, compared to a loss of 884 billion won in Q4 2017. Fourth-quarter revenue increased 5.1%, outpacing a 3.4% gain in operating costs. This spurred a 31.7% ...
