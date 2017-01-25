LONDON—The European Commission (EC) has approved UK security firm Smith Group’s plan to acquire Safran subsidiary Morpho Detection, subject to Morpho selling its explosives trace-detection business. The acquisition is significant because it combines two of the main global providers of threat-detection equipment. Smith Group notified the EC of the planned acquisition on Nov. 23, and was given the green light on Jan. 19. However, in its ruling, the EC raised concerns that Morpho ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "European Commission Approves Security Screening Deal".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.