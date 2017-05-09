FRANKFURT and SAN FRANCISCO—The European Commission (EC) has told ACI Europe that the U.S. ban on electronic devices could shortly be extended to European airports—but the U.S. government has neither confirmed nor denied the new ban. A decision to ban large electronic devices from aircraft cabins on flights to U.S. destinations is expected as soon as May 11, according to industry sources. But several executives who have been informed about the upcoming changes said it is ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "European Airports Prepare For E-Ban Extension".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.