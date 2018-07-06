The European Commission has opened an in-depth state aid investigation into Ryanair’s marketing agreements related to Montpellier Airport in France. On July 4, the European Commission announced that it had opened the case, responding to a complaint lodged by an undisclosed party. The probe will look at whether marketing agreements between the Association de Promotion des Flux Touristiques et Economiques (APFTE) and Ryanair comply with EU state aid rules “We will investigate ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EU To Probe Ryanairâ€™s Agreements With French Regional Airport".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.