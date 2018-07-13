PARIS—The European Union (EU) has called for greater cooperation and progress the Single European Sky framework to help reduce to flight delays, as the busy European summer vacation period highlights the disruption travelers regularly face. EU transport commissioner Violeta Bulc and Karima Delli, chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism, issued a joint statement July 13 calling for an urgent upgrade to the system and saying that 2018 is expected to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EU Calls For Action To Reduce Flight Delays".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.