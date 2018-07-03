Air Serbia posted a €15.7 million ($18.3 million) net profit for 2017 and announced that Etihad Airways plans to continue as a 49% equity partner. “Air Serbia and Etihad Airways agreed that equity partnership of two airlines is going to be continued. Etihad continues to own 49% of Air Serbia and remains a fully committed and supportive shareholder in partnership with Air Serbia’s majority shareholder, the government of Serbia,” Air Serbia said in a July 2 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Etihad To Retain Equity Stake In Air Serbia".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.