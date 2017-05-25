Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has taken delivery of its 10th and final Airbus A380. According to a May 25 statement, the aircraft was officially handed over to Etihad at the Airbus Hamburg Finkenwerder plant in Germany before commencing its delivery flight to Abu Dhabi. Etihad’s A380s include “the Residence”—a three-room living space for up to two guests, including a living room—nine first-class suites, 70 business-class seats, a lounge, and 415 economy-class ...
