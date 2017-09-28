FRANKFURT—Etihad Aviation Group named Tony Douglas its new CEO, effective in January. The airline has been without a permanent CEO since the departure of James Hogan earlier this year. While Hogan officially left voluntarily, he was made responsible for the failed partnership strategy that saw Etihad pump billions into Alitalia and Air Berlin, both of which are now bankrupt. Douglas has no previous experience as an airline manager, but he worked in aviation and has close ties to Abu ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Etihad Picks Tony Douglas As New Group CEO".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.