ABU DHABI—Lufthansa and Etihad Airways have signed a partnership agreement that both sides view as the starting point for what could become a deeper alliance. The two companies agreed a $100 million catering deal in which LSG SkyChefs will deliver onboard menus to Etihad at 16 airports outside of the United Arab Emirates. The carriers also signed an agreement to explore future opportunities on maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and to move Etihad’s departures in Munich and ...